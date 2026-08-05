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Q3 EPS Forecast for Crescent Biopharma Lowered by Analyst

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Crescent Biopharma logo with Healthcare background
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Key Points

  • HC Wainwright lowered Crescent Biopharma’s Q3 2026 EPS forecast to a loss of $0.85 per share from a previous estimate of $0.80, while maintaining a Neutral rating. The analyst also projects a $3.30-per-share loss for fiscal 2026.
  • Crescent Biopharma reported a Q2 loss of $0.74 per share, matching consensus estimates. The stock opened at $16.38, with a consensus analyst rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.40.
  • Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company, with several funds initiating or increasing positions. Meanwhile, CEO Joshua Brumm and COO Jonathan McNeill sold shares under pre-arranged plans to cover tax obligations related to vested equity awards.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Crescent Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO - Free Report) - HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crescent Biopharma in a research report issued on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.80). HC Wainwright currently has a "Neutral" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crescent Biopharma's current full-year earnings is ($2.99) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Crescent Biopharma's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.60) EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Crescent Biopharma from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Biopharma presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBIO

Crescent Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of Crescent Biopharma stock opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. Crescent Biopharma has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $451.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.74).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $2,810,000. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $2,814,000. NEXTBio Capital Management LP bought a new position in Crescent Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $4,422,000. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new position in Crescent Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $19,899,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Crescent Biopharma by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,748,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $32,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jonathan Mcneill sold 20,549 shares of Crescent Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $369,676.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 139,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,503,452.42. This trade represents a 12.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 42,305 shares of Crescent Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $761,066.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,059,003.88. The trade was a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,156 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,126. Corporate insiders own 24.84% of the company's stock.

Crescent Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Biopharma, Inc NASDAQ: CBIO is a clinical‐stage immuno‐oncology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company's research strategy centers on combination approaches that enhance anti‐tumor immune responses by simultaneously targeting multiple pathways implicated in immune evasion and tumor growth.

The company's lead candidate, CPB-201, is a bifunctional fusion protein designed to block programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) while neutralizing transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-β), with the goal of restoring T-cell activity and reducing tumor fibrosis.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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