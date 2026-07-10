Q3 EPS Forecast for Vera Therapeutics Decreased by Analyst

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA - Free Report) - HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Vera Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now expects that the company will earn ($1.71) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.57). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vera Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($6.23) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vera Therapeutics' Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.79) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.84) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VERA. Wedbush raised their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC set a $125.00 price target on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore set a $91.00 target price on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $84.58.

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Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $42.45 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $56.05. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.10.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.36). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Vera Therapeutics

In other Vera Therapeutics news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 46,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $1,956,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,429,346.20. This trade represents a 23.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,201 shares of company stock worth $4,348,762. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,461,976 shares of the company's stock worth $276,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,537 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 24.0% during the second quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,036,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,402,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Elmind Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $24,434,000. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,738,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Vera Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Vera Therapeutics this week:

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies that harness the body's own regulatory T cells to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. By leveraging a proprietary protein engineering platform, the company designs Treg-selective cytokine variants intended to restore immune balance and provide targeted, disease-modifying effects. Its pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical candidates aimed at indications characterized by chronic inflammation and autoimmunity.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Vera Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic and research institutions to advance its development programs.

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