Q4 EPS Estimate for Commercial Metals Boosted by Analyst

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a report released on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.83. Zacks Research has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals' current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business's revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

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Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of CMC stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $84.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average of $70.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Commercial Metals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.07%.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 617.2% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 832 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 105.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company NYSE: CMC is a leading global steel and metal recycler, manufacturer and fabricator based in Irving, Texas. The company operates an integrated network of scrap recycling facilities, electric arc furnace steel mills, metal fabrication plants and distribution centers. Through these operations, Commercial Metals collects and processes ferrous scrap to produce finished steel products and provides recycled metal to a variety of end markets.

In its steelmaking segment, CMC uses electric arc furnace technology to transform recycled scrap into reinforcing bar (rebar), merchant bar, coil and structural products.

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