Q4 EPS Estimates for Mercury Systems Decreased by Analyst

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY - Free Report) - Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mercury Systems' current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mercury Systems' Q3 2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

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Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $235.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.56 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised Mercury Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $112.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -468.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's fifty day moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day moving average is $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.19. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $128.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Ratner sold 2,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $184,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,980,725.48. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard L. Lance sold 9,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $922,780.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 21,875 shares of company stock worth $2,040,874 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 11.3% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,902 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the technology company's stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 46,204 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 934,824 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $68,158,000 after acquiring an additional 298,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company's stock.

More Mercury Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mercury Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Mercury Systems (MRCY) from Hold to Strong-Buy, signaling improved analyst confidence in the stock.

Zacks Research upgraded from Hold to Strong-Buy, signaling improved analyst confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: The firm raised several forward EPS estimates, including Q2 2028, Q3 2028 and Q4 2028, which suggests expectations for stronger profitability later on.

The firm raised several forward EPS estimates, including Q2 2028, Q3 2028 and Q4 2028, which suggests expectations for stronger profitability later on. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results were solid, with Mercury Systems reporting earnings and revenue above Wall Street expectations, supporting the bullish thesis.

Recent quarterly results were solid, with Mercury Systems reporting earnings and revenue above Wall Street expectations, supporting the bullish thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Some estimates were trimmed for FY2026 and parts of FY2027, indicating that near-term earnings growth may be less robust than previously expected.

Some estimates were trimmed for FY2026 and parts of FY2027, indicating that near-term earnings growth may be less robust than previously expected. Neutral Sentiment: The stock has also recently reached a new 12-month high, so investor optimism is already elevated. Mercury Systems Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc NASDAQ: MRCY is a technology company that designs, manufactures and markets secure processing subsystems for aerospace and defense applications. The company's products are built to address the stringent security, safety and reliability requirements of mission-critical programs, with a focus on radar, electronic warfare, intelligence and other sensor and processing functions. Mercury's offerings encompass rugged embedded computing modules, high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave components, digital signal processing subsystems and secure networking solutions.

Since its origins in advanced signal processing, Mercury Systems has expanded its capabilities through a combination of internal development and targeted acquisitions.

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