Qfin (QFIN) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Qfin to announce earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $558.99 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 21, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $567.01 million for the quarter. Qfin had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 27.48%. On average, analysts expect Qfin to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Qfin Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. Qfin has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $34.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $15.33 price target on shares of Qfin in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Qfin from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Qfin from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qfin

Insider Transactions at Qfin

In other Qfin news, Director Xiaohuan Chen bought 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $57,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $273,790. The trade was a 26.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qfin

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Qfin by 415.9% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qfin by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qfin by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qfin by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company's stock.

Qfin Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc NASDAQ: QFIN is a China‐based fintech company that specializes in providing digital lending solutions to underserved consumer and small business markets. Leveraging proprietary credit assessment technologies and big data analytics, the company connects borrowers with a network of financial institutions and investors through its online platform. Its services encompass unsecured consumer loans, installment credit products, and working capital financing for micro and small enterprises.

The company's flagship platform offers an end‐to‐end digital lending experience, from application and credit evaluation to disbursement and repayment.

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