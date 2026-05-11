Qfin (QFIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $459.0660 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $584.98 million for the quarter. Qfin had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 24.97%. On average, analysts expect Qfin to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Qfin Price Performance

QFIN stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Qfin has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18.

Qfin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1,176.0%. Qfin's payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Insider Transactions at Qfin

In related news, Director Xiaohuan Chen bought 190,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $2,449,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 190,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,100. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Qfin in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Qfin by 415.9% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qfin by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qfin by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qfin by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QFIN shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Qfin from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Qfin from $30.30 to $23.40 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Qfin presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $22.20.

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About Qfin

360 DigiTech, Inc NASDAQ: QFIN is a China‐based fintech company that specializes in providing digital lending solutions to underserved consumer and small business markets. Leveraging proprietary credit assessment technologies and big data analytics, the company connects borrowers with a network of financial institutions and investors through its online platform. Its services encompass unsecured consumer loans, installment credit products, and working capital financing for micro and small enterprises.

The company's flagship platform offers an end‐to‐end digital lending experience, from application and credit evaluation to disbursement and repayment.

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