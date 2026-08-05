Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Qiagen had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Qiagen updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.430- EPS.

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Qiagen Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of QGEN stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.93. 2,037,433 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,495. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77.

Qiagen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Qiagen's previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. Qiagen's dividend payout ratio is 18.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QGEN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a $38.60 price objective on Qiagen and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qiagen from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.34.

View Our Latest Research Report on Qiagen

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qiagen

Qiagen NV NYSE: QGEN is a global provider of sample and assay technologies designed to enable molecular testing in the fields of molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic research and pharmaceutical development. The company's solutions span the full workflow of nucleic acid and protein analysis, offering customers standardized kits, instruments and software tools that streamline the preparation, detection and quantification of DNA, RNA and proteins.

The company's product portfolio includes nucleic acid extraction and purification systems, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagents and instrumentation, digital PCR platforms, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library‐preparation kits and proteomics solutions.

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