Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.430- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $38.00 price target on shares of Qiagen and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a $38.60 target price on shares of Qiagen and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on Qiagen and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qiagen from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qiagen has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.34.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QGEN

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of Qiagen stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,037,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,492. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.63. Qiagen has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.77.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company had revenue of $492.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Qiagen's previous annual dividend of $0.26. Qiagen's payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter worth $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 279.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company's stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

Qiagen NV NYSE: QGEN is a global provider of sample and assay technologies designed to enable molecular testing in the fields of molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic research and pharmaceutical development. The company's solutions span the full workflow of nucleic acid and protein analysis, offering customers standardized kits, instruments and software tools that streamline the preparation, detection and quantification of DNA, RNA and proteins.

The company's product portfolio includes nucleic acid extraction and purification systems, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagents and instrumentation, digital PCR platforms, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library‐preparation kits and proteomics solutions.

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