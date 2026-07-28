Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.000-7.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qorvo NASDAQ: QRVO Will Be One Wild Buy

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Qorvo from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Qorvo from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut Qorvo from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated an "underperform" rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $97.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Qorvo

Qorvo Stock Up 2.2%

QRVO traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.76. 1,879,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,775. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.59. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $74.92 and a twelve month high of $109.49.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.53. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.22%.The company had revenue of $784.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $743.28 million. Qorvo has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.000-7.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 4,714 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $471,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,900. The trade was a 16.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 1,900,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total value of $192,280,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,611,526 shares of the company's stock, valued at $567,886,431.20. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,966,127 shares of company stock valued at $198,911,103 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 215.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company's stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc is a leading provider of advanced radio-frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad portfolio of components and modules that enable wireless and wired connectivity across mobile devices, network infrastructure, defense systems and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Qorvo's product offerings include RF filters, power amplifiers, switches, integrated front-end modules and other custom mixed-signal devices.

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