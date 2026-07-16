Quad Graphics, Inc (NYSE:QUAD) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Quad Graphics, Inc (NYSE:QUAD - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.9333.

QUAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Quad Graphics in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark started coverage on Quad Graphics in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quad Graphics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quad Graphics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUAD. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Quad Graphics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Quad Graphics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Quad Graphics by 113.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,688 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Quad Graphics in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quad Graphics in the first quarter worth about $71,000. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quad Graphics Stock Up 0.1%

QUAD stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.11. Quad Graphics has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06.

Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Quad Graphics had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 47.27%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Quad Graphics will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quad Graphics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Quad Graphics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

About Quad Graphics

Quad Graphics, Inc NYSE: QUAD is a global provider of print and related marketing services, serving a diverse range of clients in the publishing, retail, e-commerce and consumer packaged goods sectors. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span traditional print production, supply chain management and digital marketing support. Quad Graphics leverages a network of production facilities and distribution centers to deliver high-quality printed materials and integrated marketing programs that help clients reach their target audiences across multiple channels.

The company's core offerings include magazine and catalog printing, direct mail, retail inserts, shopper marketing materials, custom packaging and point-of-sale displays.

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