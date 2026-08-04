Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Shares of Quad Graphics, Inc (NYSE:QUAD - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $10.8180, with a volume of 734737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Quad Graphics from $9.80 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Quad Graphics in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Quad Graphics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Quad Graphics

Quad Graphics Trading Up 4.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $557.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32.

Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Quad Graphics had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The business had revenue of $577.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.15 million. Research analysts predict that Quad Graphics, Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quad Graphics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Quad Graphics's dividend payout ratio is 63.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quad Graphics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Quad Graphics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Quad Graphics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Quad Graphics by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,688 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quad Graphics during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quad Graphics during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quad Graphics Company Profile

Quad Graphics, Inc NYSE: QUAD is a global provider of print and related marketing services, serving a diverse range of clients in the publishing, retail, e-commerce and consumer packaged goods sectors. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span traditional print production, supply chain management and digital marketing support. Quad Graphics leverages a network of production facilities and distribution centers to deliver high-quality printed materials and integrated marketing programs that help clients reach their target audiences across multiple channels.

The company's core offerings include magazine and catalog printing, direct mail, retail inserts, shopper marketing materials, custom packaging and point-of-sale displays.

Further Reading

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