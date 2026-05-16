Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.3704.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock.

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Qualcomm Stock Up 0.7%

QCOM stock opened at $201.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $212.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.49. Qualcomm has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $247.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.36 and a 200-day moving average of $157.85.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualcomm will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 40.00%.

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $33,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock worth $3,268,316 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 196.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 21,779 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 11.8% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 129,636 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $16,695,000 after buying an additional 13,671 shares during the period. Van Diest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 341.5% in the first quarter. Van Diest Capital LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 50.0% during the first quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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