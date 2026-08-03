Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) EVP Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) EVP Heather Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $470,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,372,106.40. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Qualcomm Trading Up 2.7%

QCOM traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,674,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,570,779. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $198.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.63. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.02). Qualcomm had a return on equity of 38.36% and a net margin of 21.01%.The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is currently 42.59%.

Institutional Trading of Qualcomm

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Qualcomm by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Qualcomm by 44.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Qualcomm by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qualcomm by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Guggenheim set a $200.00 target price on Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. HSBC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Qualcomm to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $203.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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