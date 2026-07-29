Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Issues Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.050-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.7 billion-$10.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.0 billion.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Melius Research set a $220.00 price objective on Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 price target on Qualcomm in a report on Monday. Freedom Capital downgraded Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $222.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of Qualcomm stock traded down $7.20 on Wednesday, reaching $155.68. 18,670,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,549,586. Qualcomm has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $259.92. The company has a market cap of $164.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $202.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.13.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.Qualcomm has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualcomm will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $452,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,899.04. The trade was a 9.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm was named BMW Group’s lead compute-silicon provider for digital cockpits and advanced driver-assistance and automated-driving systems through the next decade. The agreement expands the potential for recurring automotive revenue through Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis portfolio. Qualcomm wins BMW chip supply deal

Qualcomm was named BMW Group’s lead compute-silicon provider for digital cockpits and advanced driver-assistance and automated-driving systems through the next decade. The agreement expands the potential for recurring automotive revenue through Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm completed its all-stock acquisition of Modular, an AI-software company. Modular’s platform is intended to help developers deploy generative and agentic AI across different computing systems, strengthening Qualcomm’s push from edge devices into data-center and broader AI infrastructure markets. Qualcomm completes Modular acquisition

Qualcomm completed its all-stock acquisition of Modular, an AI-software company. Modular’s platform is intended to help developers deploy generative and agentic AI across different computing systems, strengthening Qualcomm’s push from edge devices into data-center and broader AI infrastructure markets. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights expanded Samsung cooperation, AI initiatives and continued automotive growth as potential catalysts that could reduce Qualcomm’s reliance on smartphones. The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.92 per share. Qualcomm Samsung expansion and AI deals

Recent coverage highlights expanded Samsung cooperation, AI initiatives and continued automotive growth as potential catalysts that could reduce Qualcomm’s reliance on smartphones. The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.92 per share. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm is scheduled to report fiscal third-quarter results after the market close. Options markets imply an unusually large post-earnings move of roughly 9%, reflecting significant uncertainty around guidance, smartphone demand and the pace of AI-related growth. Qualcomm stock could swing 9 percent

Qualcomm is scheduled to report fiscal third-quarter results after the market close. Options markets imply an unusually large post-earnings move of roughly 9%, reflecting significant uncertainty around guidance, smartphone demand and the pace of AI-related growth. Negative Sentiment: The stock has fallen sharply from its yearly high and is testing technical support ahead of earnings. Investors remain concerned that handset revenue declined 13% in the prior quarter, while the company’s AI and data-center expansion has yet to fully offset smartphone-related weakness. Qualcomm is down from its high

The stock has fallen sharply from its yearly high and is testing technical support ahead of earnings. Investors remain concerned that handset revenue declined 13% in the prior quarter, while the company’s AI and data-center expansion has yet to fully offset smartphone-related weakness. Negative Sentiment: Broader market caution is adding pressure, with investors awaiting a Federal Reserve decision and monitoring turbulence in the memory-chip market. These macro concerns may make investors less willing to bid up semiconductor shares before Qualcomm provides its outlook.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualcomm

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 25.5% during the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,048 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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