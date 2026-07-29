Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The wireless technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.69 billion.

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Qualcomm Trading Down 4.4%

Qualcomm stock traded down $7.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.68. The company's stock had a trading volume of 16,372,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,500,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $259.92. The stock's fifty day moving average is $202.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.13.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm was named BMW Group’s lead compute-silicon provider for digital cockpits and advanced driver-assistance and automated-driving systems through the next decade. The agreement expands the potential for recurring automotive revenue through Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis portfolio. Qualcomm wins BMW chip supply deal

Qualcomm was named BMW Group’s lead compute-silicon provider for digital cockpits and advanced driver-assistance and automated-driving systems through the next decade. The agreement expands the potential for recurring automotive revenue through Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm completed its all-stock acquisition of Modular, an AI-software company. Modular’s platform is intended to help developers deploy generative and agentic AI across different computing systems, strengthening Qualcomm’s push from edge devices into data-center and broader AI infrastructure markets. Qualcomm completes Modular acquisition

Qualcomm completed its all-stock acquisition of Modular, an AI-software company. Modular’s platform is intended to help developers deploy generative and agentic AI across different computing systems, strengthening Qualcomm’s push from edge devices into data-center and broader AI infrastructure markets. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights expanded Samsung cooperation, AI initiatives and continued automotive growth as potential catalysts that could reduce Qualcomm’s reliance on smartphones. The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.92 per share. Qualcomm Samsung expansion and AI deals

Recent coverage highlights expanded Samsung cooperation, AI initiatives and continued automotive growth as potential catalysts that could reduce Qualcomm’s reliance on smartphones. The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.92 per share. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm is scheduled to report fiscal third-quarter results after the market close. Options markets imply an unusually large post-earnings move of roughly 9%, reflecting significant uncertainty around guidance, smartphone demand and the pace of AI-related growth. Qualcomm stock could swing 9 percent

Qualcomm is scheduled to report fiscal third-quarter results after the market close. Options markets imply an unusually large post-earnings move of roughly 9%, reflecting significant uncertainty around guidance, smartphone demand and the pace of AI-related growth. Negative Sentiment: The stock has fallen sharply from its yearly high and is testing technical support ahead of earnings. Investors remain concerned that handset revenue declined 13% in the prior quarter, while the company’s AI and data-center expansion has yet to fully offset smartphone-related weakness. Qualcomm is down from its high

The stock has fallen sharply from its yearly high and is testing technical support ahead of earnings. Investors remain concerned that handset revenue declined 13% in the prior quarter, while the company’s AI and data-center expansion has yet to fully offset smartphone-related weakness. Negative Sentiment: Broader market caution is adding pressure, with investors awaiting a Federal Reserve decision and monitoring turbulence in the memory-chip market. These macro concerns may make investors less willing to bid up semiconductor shares before Qualcomm provides its outlook.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Qualcomm from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Qualcomm from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $222.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on Qualcomm

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $4,044,465. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualcomm

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 9.7% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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