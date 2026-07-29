Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading Down 4.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $155.00 and last traded at $155.68. 18,350,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 16,545,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.88.

The wireless technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. Qualcomm has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS.

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Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 40.00%.

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm was named BMW Group’s lead compute-silicon provider for digital cockpits and advanced driver-assistance and automated-driving systems through the next decade. The agreement expands the potential for recurring automotive revenue through Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis portfolio. Qualcomm wins BMW chip supply deal

Qualcomm was named BMW Group’s lead compute-silicon provider for digital cockpits and advanced driver-assistance and automated-driving systems through the next decade. The agreement expands the potential for recurring automotive revenue through Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm completed its all-stock acquisition of Modular, an AI-software company. Modular’s platform is intended to help developers deploy generative and agentic AI across different computing systems, strengthening Qualcomm’s push from edge devices into data-center and broader AI infrastructure markets. Qualcomm completes Modular acquisition

Qualcomm completed its all-stock acquisition of Modular, an AI-software company. Modular’s platform is intended to help developers deploy generative and agentic AI across different computing systems, strengthening Qualcomm’s push from edge devices into data-center and broader AI infrastructure markets. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights expanded Samsung cooperation, AI initiatives and continued automotive growth as potential catalysts that could reduce Qualcomm’s reliance on smartphones. The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.92 per share. Qualcomm Samsung expansion and AI deals

Recent coverage highlights expanded Samsung cooperation, AI initiatives and continued automotive growth as potential catalysts that could reduce Qualcomm’s reliance on smartphones. The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.92 per share. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm is scheduled to report fiscal third-quarter results after the market close. Options markets imply an unusually large post-earnings move of roughly 9%, reflecting significant uncertainty around guidance, smartphone demand and the pace of AI-related growth. Qualcomm stock could swing 9 percent

Qualcomm is scheduled to report fiscal third-quarter results after the market close. Options markets imply an unusually large post-earnings move of roughly 9%, reflecting significant uncertainty around guidance, smartphone demand and the pace of AI-related growth. Negative Sentiment: The stock has fallen sharply from its yearly high and is testing technical support ahead of earnings. Investors remain concerned that handset revenue declined 13% in the prior quarter, while the company’s AI and data-center expansion has yet to fully offset smartphone-related weakness. Qualcomm is down from its high

The stock has fallen sharply from its yearly high and is testing technical support ahead of earnings. Investors remain concerned that handset revenue declined 13% in the prior quarter, while the company’s AI and data-center expansion has yet to fully offset smartphone-related weakness. Negative Sentiment: Broader market caution is adding pressure, with investors awaiting a Federal Reserve decision and monitoring turbulence in the memory-chip market. These macro concerns may make investors less willing to bid up semiconductor shares before Qualcomm provides its outlook.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Qualcomm from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $222.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $4,044,465. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualcomm

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 3.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Wall Street Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Qualcomm by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wall Street Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qualcomm by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Qualcomm by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,827 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Stock Down 4.4%

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $202.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $164.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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