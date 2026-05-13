Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading Up 1.4% - What's Next?

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) was up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $219.49 and last traded at $213.17. Approximately 26,130,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 14,779,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.31.

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Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, March 27th. Argus set a $220.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $180.37.

Get Our Latest Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.49. The stock's 50-day moving average is $143.44 and its 200 day moving average is $157.02.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Qualcomm declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,972,189.60. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 192 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $33,024.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $3,268,316. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qualcomm

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Qualcomm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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