Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 16.450-16.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 13.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.3 billion-$39.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.0 billion.

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Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $561.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $682.41 and a 200 day moving average of $610.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $84.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $363.01 and a 12 month high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.93. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.61 billion. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.450-16.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $872.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $685.00 to $826.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $851.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $745.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,722,880.68. This represents a 61.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 69.3% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,017,123 shares of the construction company's stock worth $384,554,000 after buying an additional 416,395 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Quanta Services by 226.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 338,771 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $142,982,000 after acquiring an additional 234,928 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,207,209 shares of the construction company's stock worth $509,515,000 after acquiring an additional 191,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,206,761 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,619,626,000 after acquiring an additional 126,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,718 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $813,144,000 after purchasing an additional 99,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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