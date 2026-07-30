Quanterix (QTRX) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.25) per share and revenue of $37.4620 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.84 million.

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Quanterix Trading Down 3.2%

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $3.38 on Thursday. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $159.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanterix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,906 shares of the company's stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 4.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,313 shares of the company's stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 7.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,629 shares of the company's stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QTRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Quanterix from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Quanterix from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Quanterix from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $4.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Quanterix

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation is a life sciences and diagnostics company specializing in ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platforms. Its proprietary Single Molecule Array (Simoa) technology enables researchers to detect and quantify proteins, peptides and nucleic acids at femtomolar concentrations, offering sensitivity that surpasses traditional immunoassay methods. By translating single-molecule detection into routine laboratory workflows, Quanterix aims to accelerate biomarker discovery and the development of novel diagnostics and therapeutics.

The company's core product portfolio includes the Simoa HD-1 and HD-X Analyzers, which automate high-throughput digital immunoassays for quantifying low-abundance biomarkers.

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