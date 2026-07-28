Quantinuum (NASDAQ:QNT) Reaches New 12-Month Low - Here's Why

Quantinuum Inc. (NASDAQ:QNT - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.60 and last traded at $48.62, with a volume of 351277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.83.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Quantinuum in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Quantinuum in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Quantinuum in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Quantinuum in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Quantinuum in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quantinuum presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QNT

Quantinuum Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Quantinuum

In related news, Director Joseph Jimenez bought 66,665 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 72,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,349,880. This trade represents a 1,142.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Scott Dehoff bought 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 126,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,587,600. The trade was a 13.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 411,032 shares of company stock worth $24,661,920.

Quantinuum Company Profile

Quantinuum is a quantum computing company focused on developing hardware and software for commercial and scientific applications. The company provides access to its quantum systems, along with software tools and services designed to help customers explore use cases in areas such as optimization, materials science, chemistry, cybersecurity, and machine learning.

The company was formed through the combination of Honeywell Quantum Solutions and Cambridge Quantum in 2021. Quantinuum operates internationally and serves a range of customers across enterprise, government, and research markets.

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