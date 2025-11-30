Free Trial
Quantum Computing Stocks To Watch Now - November 30th

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
IonQ logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • IonQ (IONQ), D-Wave (QBTS) and Quantum Computing (QUBT) were named by MarketBeat's screener as the quantum stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume, offering exposure to potential long-term growth but remaining speculative and volatile because of high R&D costs and uncertain commercial timelines.
  • Company highlights: IonQ sells cloud access to its general-purpose quantum systems via AWS, Azure and Google; D-Wave offers the Advantage quantum computer plus Leap cloud access and the Ocean software suite; Quantum Computing Inc. sells portable Dirac EQC machines, a quantum random-number generator (uQRNG) and entanglement-based quantum authentication solutions.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, and Quantum Computing are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business or significant operations involve developing, manufacturing, or commercializing quantum computers, quantum hardware and components, quantum software/algorithms, or enabling technologies and services. For investors, these stocks offer exposure to the potential long-term growth and disruptive impact of quantum technology but are typically speculative and volatile because of high R&D costs, immature markets, and uncertain commercial timelines. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUBT

