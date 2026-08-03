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Quantum (QMCO) to Announce Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Quantum logo with Technology background
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Key Points

  • Quantum is expected to report Q1 2027 results after the market closes Monday, August 10. Analysts forecast a loss of $0.15 per share and revenue of approximately $75.05 million.
  • QMCO shares recently traded at $10.92, within a 52-week range of $4.19 to $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of about $430 million and remains highly volatile, with a beta of 2.95.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, with two Buy ratings, one Hold and one Sell; the consensus rating is Hold, with an average price target of $17.67. Institutional investors own approximately 63.66% of the company.
  • Five stocks we like better than Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Quantum to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $75.05 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Quantum Price Performance

Shares of QMCO stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $10.92. 237,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,943. Quantum has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $430.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Northland Securities downgraded Quantum from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Lake Street Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Quantum in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Quantum in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Quantum

Institutional Trading of Quantum

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 77,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quantum by 18.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46,919 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Quantum by 170.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 102,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quantum by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,714 shares of the company's stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 63,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. 63.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quantum

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Corporation NASDAQ: QMCO is a technology company that develops and delivers data management and storage solutions for businesses and organizations worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes hardware, software and cloud-based offerings designed to address backup, archive, primary storage and long-term retention needs. Quantum's solutions are geared toward data-intensive environments such as media and entertainment, surveillance, government, education and healthcare, where large volumes of digital content must be reliably stored, managed and accessed.

Quantum's flagship products include the StorNext® data management platform, which provides high-performance shared file storage and workflow acceleration, and the DXi® series of deduplication appliances, which optimize backup and recovery by reducing storage footprints and data transfer times.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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