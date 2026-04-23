QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $7.31, but opened at $9.66. QuantumScape shares last traded at $8.0440, with a volume of 37,423,856 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

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More QuantumScape News

Here are the key news stories impacting QuantumScape this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — QuantumScape reported EPS of ($0.16) vs. consensus ($0.18), narrowing losses year-over-year; the result and management commentary drove renewed optimism. Read More.

Q1 beat — QuantumScape reported EPS of ($0.16) vs. consensus ($0.18), narrowing losses year-over-year; the result and management commentary drove renewed optimism. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Demand beyond autos — Management said interest is growing from non-automotive sectors, including AI data centers, which supports a broader TAM and helped lift sentiment. Read More.

Demand beyond autos — Management said interest is growing from non-automotive sectors, including AI data centers, which supports a broader TAM and helped lift sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Production progress — The company completed installation and began start-up of its Eagle Line pilot production line, signaling tangible manufacturing progress toward scalable solid‑state battery output. Read More.

Production progress — The company completed installation and began start-up of its Eagle Line pilot production line, signaling tangible manufacturing progress toward scalable solid‑state battery output. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Commercialization focus — QuantumScape added Dr. Mark Maybury (defense technologist) to its strategic advisory board, reinforcing execution and commercialization capabilities. Read More.

Commercialization focus — QuantumScape added Dr. Mark Maybury (defense technologist) to its strategic advisory board, reinforcing execution and commercialization capabilities. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholder update & webcast — Company posted a shareholder letter and hosted a webcast summarizing Q1 results and business progress; useful for investors but no new guidance was issued. Read More.

Shareholder update & webcast — Company posted a shareholder letter and hosted a webcast summarizing Q1 results and business progress; useful for investors but no new guidance was issued. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Full call transcripts available — Several outlets published the earnings call transcript for investors who want detail on timelines and technical remarks. Read More.

Full call transcripts available — Several outlets published the earnings call transcript for investors who want detail on timelines and technical remarks. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rising capex & execution risk — Analysts flagged increasing capital expenditures and execution risk as factors that could pressure future profitability and require further funding. Read More.

Rising capex & execution risk — Analysts flagged increasing capital expenditures and execution risk as factors that could pressure future profitability and require further funding. Read More. Negative Sentiment: High short interest = volatility — Heavy short interest in QS can amplify intraday moves and create volatility even as fundamentals improve. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on QS. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price objective on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded QuantumScape from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.50 to $8.30 in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $9.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 127,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $785,335.86. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,108,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,848,564.76. This represents a 10.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $60,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,357,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,091.60. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 666,925 shares of company stock worth $4,483,577. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 7.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 66,544 shares of the company's stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 307,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 563,842 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 39,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 249,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 147,697 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.14 and a current ratio of 21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.54.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation is a development-stage company specializing in the research and commercialization of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company's core technology replaces the traditional liquid electrolyte with a solid ceramic separator, aiming to deliver higher energy density, faster charging times and enhanced safety compared to conventional lithium-ion cells. QuantumScape's product roadmap focuses on enabling electric vehicle manufacturers to extend driving range and reduce charging downtime, addressing key barriers to widespread EV adoption.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Jose, California, QuantumScape has attracted significant strategic investment and formed partnerships with leading automotive OEMs.

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