Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Quarterhill logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Quarterhill shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday, trading as high as C$2.72 after closing at C$2.65 the day before. Volume came in at 255,033 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment is positive, with ATB Cormark raising its price target to C$2.75 from C$2.00 and reiterating an “outperform” rating. The stock now has a consensus Buy rating and a consensus target of C$2.75.
  • Recent financial results were mixed, as Quarterhill reported a quarterly loss of C($0.06) per share on revenue of C$53.68 million. The company remains unprofitable, though analysts expect modest positive EPS for the current year.
  • Five stocks we like better than Quarterhill.

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.72 and last traded at C$2.71, with a volume of 255033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their price target on Quarterhill from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$2.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Quarterhill

Quarterhill Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.54. The company's 50-day simple moving average is C$1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$323.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.08.

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$53.68 million for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative return on equity of 50.09% and a negative net margin of 33.64%. On average, analysts expect that Quarterhill Inc. will post 0.0200567 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Quarterhill

In related news, Director Iii Burland Bland East purchased 17,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$31,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 154,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$284,280. This represents a 12.36% increase in their position. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company's stock.

Quarterhill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quarterhill is a global leader in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, advancing mobility through smart infrastructure solutions that reduce congestion, improve roadway safety, and create more sustainable travel. Each year, Quarterhill's platforms process billions of transactions, perform compliance and safety inspections on millions of commercial vehicles, and enable transportation agencies worldwide to optimize thousands of lanes of traffic to improve travel for everyone. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, Quarterhill's platform delivers automation and predictive insight to help agencies manage transportation networks more efficiently.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Quarterhill Right Now?

Before you consider Quarterhill, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quarterhill wasn't on the list.

While Quarterhill currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Jeff Brown and Marc Chaikin's latest AI prediction explained
Jeff Brown and Marc Chaikin's latest AI prediction explained
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
VWAV: Is This the Next Defense Breakout?
VWAV: Is This the Next Defense Breakout?
From Equiscreen (Ad)
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
Micron's $250 Billion Bet Could Reshape the AI Memory Race
Micron's $250 Billion Bet Could Reshape the AI Memory Race
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines