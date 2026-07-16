Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.72 and last traded at C$2.71, with a volume of 255033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their price target on Quarterhill from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$2.75.

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Quarterhill Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.54. The company's 50-day simple moving average is C$1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$323.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.08.

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$53.68 million for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative return on equity of 50.09% and a negative net margin of 33.64%. On average, analysts expect that Quarterhill Inc. will post 0.0200567 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Quarterhill

In related news, Director Iii Burland Bland East purchased 17,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$31,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 154,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$284,280. This represents a 12.36% increase in their position. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company's stock.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill is a global leader in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, advancing mobility through smart infrastructure solutions that reduce congestion, improve roadway safety, and create more sustainable travel. Each year, Quarterhill's platforms process billions of transactions, perform compliance and safety inspections on millions of commercial vehicles, and enable transportation agencies worldwide to optimize thousands of lanes of traffic to improve travel for everyone. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, Quarterhill's platform delivers automation and predictive insight to help agencies manage transportation networks more efficiently.

Further Reading

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