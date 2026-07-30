Quebecor (QBCRF) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.7770 per share and revenue of $997.2240 million for the quarter.

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Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $982.02 million. Quebecor had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 33.84%.

Quebecor Stock Performance

Shares of QBCRF stock opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Quebecor has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QBCRF. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Quebecor in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Quebecor in a report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Quebecor in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Quebecor in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QBCRF

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc is a Canadian integrated media and telecommunications company offering a diversified portfolio of services and content. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Vidéotron, the company provides cable television, high-speed internet, wireless telephony and residential and business telecom solutions. Its media arm, Quebecor Media, publishes newspapers and magazines, operates specialty and conventional television networks and engages in digital media and advertising across multiple platforms.

Founded by Pierre Péladeau in 1965 as a printing enterprise in Montreal, Quebecor has expanded its operations over five decades into one of Canada’s leading content creators and service providers.

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