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Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Quebecor logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$60.08 and traded as high as C$66.08. Quebecor shares last traded at C$63.73, with a volume of 2,217,598 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on QBR.B. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$67.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Quebecor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quebecor presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$67.79.

Get Our Latest Report on QBR.B

Quebecor Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97. The stock's 50 day moving average price is C$67.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.08.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quebecor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter.

Quebecor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services. Québec-based Quebecor TSX: QBR.A TSX: QBR.B employs more than 11,000 people in Canada. A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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