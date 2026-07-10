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Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
Quebecor logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised its price target on Quebecor from C$67.00 to C$78.00, implying about 16.84% upside from the current price.
  • Several other analysts also lifted targets recently, and the stock now carries an overall Moderate Buy rating with an average target price of C$67.29.
  • Quebecor shares were down 3.0% to C$66.76 on Friday, though the stock remains near its 12-month high of C$70.75 and posted quarterly EPS of C$0.97 on revenue of C$1.40 billion.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Quebecor.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.84% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on QBR.B. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Quebecor from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TD upped their target price on Quebecor from C$69.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Quebecor from C$58.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Quebecor from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$67.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Quebecor

Quebecor Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of TSE QBR.B traded down C$2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$66.76. The stock had a trading volume of 309,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,527. The firm has a market cap of C$15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. Quebecor has a twelve month low of C$36.68 and a twelve month high of C$70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company's 50 day moving average price is C$65.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.22.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter. Quebecor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter.

Quebecor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services. Québec-based Quebecor TSX: QBR.A TSX: QBR.B employs more than 11,000 people in Canada. A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community.

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Analyst Recommendations for Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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