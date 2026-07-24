Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $225.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the medical research company's stock. Truist Financial's target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DGX. Evercore set a $225.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $229.45.

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Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.1%

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.44. 824,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $165.78 and a 12 month high of $237.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $202.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.37.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.97 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Quest Diagnostics's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.050-11.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, CEO J. E. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $1,941,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,708,601.22. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,147 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,629,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,702,000. This trade represents a 37.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,392,082 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,497,458,000 after purchasing an additional 140,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,382,547 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $934,033,000 after acquiring an additional 158,617 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,036,881 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $767,978,000 after purchasing an additional 997,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,693,568 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $467,415,000 after purchasing an additional 406,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,243,869 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $439,753,000 after purchasing an additional 582,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Quest Diagnostics

Here are the key news stories impacting Quest Diagnostics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quest Diagnostics beat Wall Street estimates for Q2, reporting adjusted EPS of $3.12 and revenue of $3.04 billion, both above expectations, with revenue up 10.2% year over year. Article Title

Quest Diagnostics beat Wall Street estimates for Q2, reporting adjusted EPS of $3.12 and revenue of $3.04 billion, both above expectations, with revenue up 10.2% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook, now expecting adjusted EPS of $11.05 to $11.25 and revenue of $11.95 billion to $12.05 billion, signaling confidence in continued demand. Article Title

The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook, now expecting adjusted EPS of $11.05 to $11.25 and revenue of $11.95 billion to $12.05 billion, signaling confidence in continued demand. Positive Sentiment: Management pointed to strong routine and preventive testing demand as a key growth driver, which supports the view that Quest can sustain momentum beyond the quarter. Article Title

Management pointed to strong routine and preventive testing demand as a key growth driver, which supports the view that Quest can sustain momentum beyond the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $255 from $236 while keeping a neutral rating, suggesting upside potential but not a full bullish upgrade. Article Title

Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $255 from $236 while keeping a neutral rating, suggesting upside potential but not a full bullish upgrade. Neutral Sentiment: Several momentum-focused articles and “52-week high” commentary may keep trader interest elevated, but these pieces are largely follow-through on the earnings beat rather than new fundamentals. Article Title

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics NYSE: DGX is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

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