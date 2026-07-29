Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) SVP Mark Delaney Sells 1,600 Shares

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) SVP Mark Delaney sold 1,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.18, for a total transaction of $376,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,430,585.30. The trade was a 13.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.01. The stock had a trading volume of 964,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,043. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.96 and a 200-day moving average of $198.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $166.75 and a 12-month high of $240.13.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.97 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Quest Diagnostics's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.050-11.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Quest Diagnostics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore set a $225.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus set a $260.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $235.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Quest Diagnostics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,522,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 32.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,036,881 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $767,978,000 after buying an additional 997,033 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,661,072 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $288,246,000 after acquiring an additional 811,320 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,451 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $193,391,000 after acquiring an additional 450,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,599,602 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $287,337,000 after purchasing an additional 426,399 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics NYSE: DGX is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

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