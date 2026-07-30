QuinStreet (QNST) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $359.9470 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $346.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.22 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company's revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect QuinStreet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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QuinStreet Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of QNST opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $926.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.67. QuinStreet has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $18.02. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley Financial raised QuinStreet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered QuinStreet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Zacks Research cut QuinStreet from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QNST

Insider Buying and Selling at QuinStreet

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 10,338 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $155,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 390,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,855,160. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter worth $135,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc operates a technology-based performance marketing platform that connects companies with prospective customers across multiple verticals. The company specializes in data-driven lead generation for financial services, education, insurance, healthcare, and home services firms. By leveraging proprietary targeting algorithms and real-time analytics, QuinStreet manages customized digital marketing campaigns to optimize customer acquisition and retention for its clients.

Through a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and comparison platforms, QuinStreet delivers targeted visitors who are actively researching products and services.

Further Reading

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