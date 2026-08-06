QXO (QXO) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

QXO (NYSE:QXO - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect QXO to post earnings of $0.0786 per share and revenue of $3.1809 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

QXO (NYSE:QXO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. QXO had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 6.02%.QXO's revenue for the quarter was up 12716.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect QXO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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QXO Stock Performance

NYSE QXO opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. QXO has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $27.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QXO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of QXO in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on QXO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of QXO from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of QXO in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of QXO from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.71.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On QXO

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in QXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QXO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QXO by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of QXO in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QXO by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company's stock.

QXO Company Profile

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services.

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