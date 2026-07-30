Rackspace Technology (RXT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter. Rackspace Technology has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.200--0.150 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $678.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $660.83 million.

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Rackspace Technology Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $959.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.99. The company's 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97.

Insider Activity at Rackspace Technology

In related news, CFO Mark A. Marino sold 48,099 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $267,430.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,370,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,739,596.36. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXT. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 228.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 264,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 184,058 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 313,636 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 114.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 292,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RXT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $2.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on RXT

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology NASDAQ: RXT is a leading provider of managed multi-cloud solutions and services, specializing in the deployment, management and optimization of public and private cloud environments. The company helps organizations design and operate applications across platforms such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and its own private cloud infrastructure. Rackspace's core offerings include cloud migration, application modernization, data protection, security services and 24x7x365 operational support.

Beyond cloud hosting, Rackspace offers a range of professional services designed to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

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