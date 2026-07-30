Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.08 and traded as high as $13.24. Radcom shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 123,189 shares.

Get Radcom alerts: Sign Up

Radcom Trading Down 2.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $212.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08.

Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 million. Radcom had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Radcom Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDCM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Radcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radcom by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Radcom by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,014 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radcom during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radcom during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. 48.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radcom Company Profile

Radcom Ltd. NASDAQ: RDCM is a provider of cloud-based service assurance and analytics solutions designed to help communications service providers monitor and optimize the performance of their networks. Its flagship product, RADCOM ACE, delivers real-time visibility into service quality, subscriber experience and network resource utilization across traditional and virtualized architectures. By combining packet-level data collection with advanced analytics and machine-learning algorithms, Radcom enables carriers to detect, troubleshoot and resolve network and service issues before they impact end users.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Radcom has evolved from an early vendor of network testing equipment into a specialist in end-to-end assurance for voice, data, video and next-generation services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Radcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Radcom wasn't on the list.

While Radcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here