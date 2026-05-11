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Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Hits New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Radisson Mining Resources logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Radisson Mining Resources hit a new 52-week high on Monday, touching C$1.22 before last trading at C$1.21, up from its previous close of C$1.17.
  • The stock has surged well above its moving averages, with the 50-day simple moving average at C$0.84 and the 200-day at C$0.80, suggesting strong recent momentum.
  • Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on projects in Quebec, including the 100% owned O'Brien gold project and the Douay property.
  • Five stocks we like better than Radisson Mining Resources.

Shares of Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.21, with a volume of 213159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

Radisson Mining Resources Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a current ratio of 22.78, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$503.65 million, a PE ratio of -166.43 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.80.

About Radisson Mining Resources

(Get Free Report)

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,875 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec; and the Douay property, which comprising 30 claims covering an area of approximately 1,606 hectares located in the James Bay territory. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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