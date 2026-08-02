RadNet (RDNT) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Sunday

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Sunday, August 9th. Analysts expect RadNet to announce earnings of $0.1886 per share and revenue of $610.0110 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). RadNet had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.The business had revenue of $575.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect RadNet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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RadNet Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $63.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -354.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RadNet has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $85.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average of $61.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 4,750 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $276,022.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,013,948.25. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Swartz sold 2,699 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $145,449.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 177,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,230.57. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RadNet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in RadNet by 683.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,700 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Glenmede Investment Management LP purchased a new position in RadNet during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of RadNet by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of RadNet by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,194 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on RadNet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of RadNet in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research cut RadNet from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded RadNet from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RDNT

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc is a leading independent provider of outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Through a nationwide network of fixed-site imaging centers and affiliated joint-venture locations, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of radiology services including MRI, CT, PET/CT, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, bone densitometry, nuclear medicine and interventional radiology procedures. RadNet also offers teleradiology and imaging management solutions to physician practices, hospitals and healthcare systems.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Los Angeles, RadNet has expanded its footprint organically and through strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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