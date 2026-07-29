Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.280-0.290 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.5 million-$83.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.7 million.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Radware in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Radware from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RDWR

Radware Price Performance

Shares of Radware stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 147,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,220. The company's 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91. Radware has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Radware had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $82.28 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Radware news, COO Gabriel Malka sold 3,111 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $90,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 61,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,238. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rivkah Goldriech sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $40,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,859.50. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,236 shares of company stock worth $154,782. Insiders own 21.58% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radware

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Radware by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,619,687 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $63,108,000 after purchasing an additional 588,064 shares in the last quarter. Defiance ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,152,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Radware by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,562,396 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $37,638,000 after purchasing an additional 348,824 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Radware by 908.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 302,478 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 272,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 59.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 432,056 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 161,159 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. provides cybersecurity and application delivery solutions designed to ensure the availability, performance and security of mission‐critical applications. Its product portfolio includes on‐premises and cloud‐based offerings such as Alteon application delivery controllers, DefensePro network behavior analysis for DDoS mitigation and AppWall web application firewall. The company's platforms use real‐time behavioral analysis, machine learning and automation to protect against distributed denial‐of‐service attacks, application layer threats and network intrusions.

Founded in 1997, Radware is co-headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with a principal U.S.

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