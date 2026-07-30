Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.760-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Ralliant also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.720-0.780 EPS.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ralliant from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Ralliant in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ralliant from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralliant has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $73.00.

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Ralliant Stock Down 1.3%

RAL stock opened at $66.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11. Ralliant has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $75.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $567.80 million for the quarter. Ralliant had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 58.55%.Ralliant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.760-2.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.780 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ralliant will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralliant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Ralliant's payout ratio is presently -1.83%.

Institutional Trading of Ralliant

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAL. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Ralliant during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Ralliant during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ralliant during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

About Ralliant

Ralliant, Inc NYSE: RAL is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient's own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company's core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

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