Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.720-0.780 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $570.0 million-$590.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.4 million. Ralliant also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.760-2.900 EPS.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RAL. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ralliant from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ralliant from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Vertical Research cut Ralliant from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ralliant in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralliant currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ralliant

Ralliant Stock Down 1.3%

RAL stock opened at $66.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.16. Ralliant has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Ralliant had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 58.55%.The firm had revenue of $567.80 million for the quarter. Ralliant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.760-2.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralliant will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Ralliant's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralliant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralliant in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant during the third quarter worth $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant in the third quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Ralliant Company Profile

Ralliant, Inc NYSE: RAL is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient's own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company's core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

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