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Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
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Key Points

  • Ralliant raised/updated its outlook above consensus: Q3 2026 EPS guidance is $0.72–$0.78 versus the $0.68 consensus, while revenue guidance of $570 million–$590 million exceeds the $556.4 million estimate. Full-year 2026 EPS guidance is $2.76–$2.90.
  • Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $73, although some firms maintain Hold or Market Perform ratings.
  • Shares opened down 1.3% at $66.85, while the company continues to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.05, equivalent to a 0.3% annual yield.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Ralliant.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.720-0.780 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $570.0 million-$590.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.4 million. Ralliant also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.760-2.900 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RAL. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ralliant from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ralliant from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Vertical Research cut Ralliant from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ralliant in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralliant currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ralliant

Ralliant Stock Down 1.3%

RAL stock opened at $66.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.16. Ralliant has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Ralliant had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 58.55%.The firm had revenue of $567.80 million for the quarter. Ralliant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.760-2.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralliant will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Ralliant's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralliant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralliant in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant during the third quarter worth $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant in the third quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Ralliant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ralliant, Inc NYSE: RAL is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient's own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company's core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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