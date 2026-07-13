Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Short Interest Update

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 215,208 shares, an increase of 268.2% from the June 15th total of 58,449 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,998 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Report on METCB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yorktown Energy Partners XI L.P. grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Energy Partners XI L.P. now owns 1,220,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,981,000 after buying an additional 208,397 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Energy Partners IX L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 18.5% in the second quarter. Yorktown Energy Partners IX L.P. now owns 1,204,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,849,000 after buying an additional 188,278 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 467,126 shares of the company's stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 161,292 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,892,000. Finally, Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 20.6% in the second quarter. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. now owns 806,465 shares of the company's stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 137,742 shares during the period. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Shares of METCB stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 47,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,138. The business's 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.61 million for the quarter. Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources NASDAQ: METCB is a U.S.-based coal company focused on the exploration, development and production of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company's operations encompass both surface and underground mining in the central Appalachian Basin, where it seeks to capitalize on the region's high-quality, low-ash coal reserves. Ramaco's product portfolio includes metallurgical coking coal used in steelmaking, as well as steam coal for power generation, with an emphasis on meeting the exacting specifications of industrial customers.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Ramaco Resources has assembled a strategic acreage position in southern West Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania.

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