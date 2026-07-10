Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Hits New 52-Week Low - What's Next?

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.7790, with a volume of 27548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.61 million during the quarter. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. now owns 33,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 87,933 shares of the company's stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 11,116.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,479 shares of the company's stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 15,341 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 9.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources NASDAQ: METCB is a U.S.-based coal company focused on the exploration, development and production of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company's operations encompass both surface and underground mining in the central Appalachian Basin, where it seeks to capitalize on the region's high-quality, low-ash coal reserves. Ramaco's product portfolio includes metallurgical coking coal used in steelmaking, as well as steam coal for power generation, with an emphasis on meeting the exacting specifications of industrial customers.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Ramaco Resources has assembled a strategic acreage position in southern West Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania.

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