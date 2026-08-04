Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Releases Earnings Results

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

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Ramaco Resources Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.43. 120,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,783. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,608 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Yorktown Energy Partners XI L.P. increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Energy Partners XI L.P. now owns 1,252,527 shares of the company's stock worth $14,717,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Energy Partners IX L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Energy Partners IX L.P. now owns 1,235,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. now owns 827,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.63% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

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Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources NASDAQ: METCB is a U.S.-based coal company focused on the exploration, development and production of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company's operations encompass both surface and underground mining in the central Appalachian Basin, where it seeks to capitalize on the region's high-quality, low-ash coal reserves. Ramaco's product portfolio includes metallurgical coking coal used in steelmaking, as well as steam coal for power generation, with an emphasis on meeting the exacting specifications of industrial customers.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Ramaco Resources has assembled a strategic acreage position in southern West Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania.

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