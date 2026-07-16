Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Sets New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 54524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.61 million for the quarter. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yorktown Energy Partners XI L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Energy Partners XI L.P. now owns 1,252,527 shares of the company's stock worth $14,717,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Energy Partners IX L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Energy Partners IX L.P. now owns 1,235,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. now owns 827,876 shares of the company's stock worth $9,728,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 467,126 shares of the company's stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 161,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 40.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,496 shares of the company's stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 93,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.63% of the company's stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources NASDAQ: METCB is a U.S.-based coal company focused on the exploration, development and production of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company's operations encompass both surface and underground mining in the central Appalachian Basin, where it seeks to capitalize on the region's high-quality, low-ash coal reserves. Ramaco's product portfolio includes metallurgical coking coal used in steelmaking, as well as steam coal for power generation, with an emphasis on meeting the exacting specifications of industrial customers.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Ramaco Resources has assembled a strategic acreage position in southern West Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania.

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