Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Rand Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $15.75. Rand Worldwide shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

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Rand Worldwide Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $520.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.12.

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Rand Worldwide had a return on equity of 83.67% and a net margin of 28.30%.The business had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide OTCMKTS: RWWI is a provider of software and professional services for the architecture, engineering and manufacturing markets. The company partners with leading application vendors to offer design software solutions—such as computer-aided design (CAD), building information modeling (BIM) and product lifecycle management (PLM)—and augments those offerings with technical consulting, implementation support, custom application development and training.

The company's portfolio includes specialized engineering software for power system analysis, data management and collaboration tools, and industry-specific design applications.

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