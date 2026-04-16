Free Trial
→ Trump, Elon prep for AI “Black Swan” (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Rand Worldwide logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up premarket — RWWI closed at $15.00 and opened at $15.75, last trading at $15.50 on light volume of about 1,000 shares.
  • Strong recent profitability: the company reported quarterly EPS of $0.60 on $62.83 million revenue, with a 28.3% net margin and an 83.67% return on equity.
  • Conservative valuation and low volatility: market cap ~$520.96 million, P/E ~12.8, beta 0.12, and 50-/200-day moving averages near $15.63 and $15.01 respectively.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Rand Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $15.75. Rand Worldwide shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Rand Worldwide Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $520.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.12.

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Rand Worldwide had a return on equity of 83.67% and a net margin of 28.30%.The business had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter.

About Rand Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Rand Worldwide OTCMKTS: RWWI is a provider of software and professional services for the architecture, engineering and manufacturing markets. The company partners with leading application vendors to offer design software solutions—such as computer-aided design (CAD), building information modeling (BIM) and product lifecycle management (PLM)—and augments those offerings with technical consulting, implementation support, custom application development and training.

The company's portfolio includes specialized engineering software for power system analysis, data management and collaboration tools, and industry-specific design applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rand Worldwide Right Now?

Before you consider Rand Worldwide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rand Worldwide wasn't on the list.

While Rand Worldwide currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines