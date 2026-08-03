Rapid7 (RPD) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $208.2330 million for the quarter. Rapid7 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.520-1.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.360 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Rapid7 had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $209.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rapid7 to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $9.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $644.91 million, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $8.00 price objective on Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Rapid7 from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rapid7 from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price target on Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $9.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RPD

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc is a publicly traded cybersecurity company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 2000, the company has specialized in delivering cloud-based security data and analytics solutions designed to help organizations detect, investigate, and remediate cyber threats. Rapid7 operates under the NASDAQ symbol “RPD” and serves a broad range of industries, including technology, financial services, healthcare, retail, and the public sector.

The core of Rapid7's offering is its Insight platform, a unified, cloud-native security operations and analytics suite.

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