Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Earns "Underperform" Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "underperform" rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,360 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price indicates a potential downside of 17.87% from the stock's previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 2,400 to GBX 1,950 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,877.50.

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Rathbones Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Rathbones Group stock opened at GBX 1,656 on Thursday. Rathbones Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,580 and a 1 year high of GBX 2,500. The company has a market cap of £1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 190.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,754.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,972.42.

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 88.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Rathbones Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Rathbones Group will post 174.9287749 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rathbones Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Rathbones Group news, insider Clive Bannister bought 15,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,638 per share, for a total transaction of £250,614. Also, insider Terri Duhon purchased 500 shares of Rathbones Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,614 per share, with a total value of £8,070. Insiders bought 33,236 shares of company stock worth $54,276,234 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company's stock.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

With roots dating back to 1742, Rathbones is one of the UK's leading providers of investment and wealth management services for private clients (individuals and families), charities, trustees and professional partners. Rathbones' purpose is to help more people invest their money well, so they can live well. Rathbones has been trusted for generations to manage, preserve and grow clients' wealth and services include discretionary investment management, fund management, tax planning, trust and company management, financial advice and banking services.

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