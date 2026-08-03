Ravi Raghu Sells 9,726 Shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) insider Ravi Raghu sold 9,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $2,040,320.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,328 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,087.84. This trade represents a 26.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF traded up $8.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.93. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,225,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,737. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $174.24 and a 12-month high of $259.64. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $197.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $133.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.79 by $1.02. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 20.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Capital One Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,723 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $473,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,246 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Tema ETFs LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 9.8% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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