Raymond Cabrera Sells 6,178 Shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) Stock

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) SVP Raymond Cabrera sold 6,178 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $224,137.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 127,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,641,844.60. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Knowles Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of Knowles stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.05. 522,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,731. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.11. Knowles Corporation has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Knowles (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $166.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.97 million. Knowles had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Knowles's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Knowles has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Knowles Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knowles

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KN. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its position in Knowles by 212.9% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 973 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 35.9% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,151 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 price objective on Knowles in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Knowles from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Knowles from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Knowles

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation NYSE: KN is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company's product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

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