Raymond James Financial Boosts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$144.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP had its price target boosted by Raymond James Financial from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial's price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$132.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$134.36.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CP traded down C$6.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$122.35. The company had a trading volume of 770,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,028. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$96.50 and a one year high of C$131.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35. The company's 50-day moving average price is C$125.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$116.08. The firm has a market cap of C$108.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.16 billion during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 27.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Kenneth Brooks sold 65,130 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.24, for a total value of C$7,961,491.20. Also, insider James Dominic Luther Clements sold 21,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.68, for a total value of C$2,643,678.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,515 shares of company stock worth $12,279,066. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise.

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