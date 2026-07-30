Raymond James Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Price

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial's price target suggests a potential upside of 15.22% from the company's current price.

CG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$28.17.

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Centerra Gold Stock Up 5.1%

CG traded up C$1.22 on Thursday, reaching C$25.17. The company's stock had a trading volume of 413,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,446. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$9.25 and a 1 year high of C$28.97. The business's 50 day moving average is C$22.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of C$5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 41.28%.The company had revenue of C$629.00 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric Dell sold 7,827 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.97, for a total value of C$179,786.19. Also, Director Paul Nicholas Wright purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,900,300. This represents a 4.00% increase in their position. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,252 shares of company stock worth $235,442. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye. The Company also owns the Kemess Project in British Columbia, Canada, the Goldfield Project in Nevada, United States, and owns and operates the Molybdenum Business Unit in the United States and Canada.

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