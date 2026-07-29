Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Raymond James Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Gibson Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Raymond James raised Gibson Energy’s price target to C$36 from C$35 and maintained an “outperform” rating, implying approximately 10.19% upside.
  • Several other analysts also increased their targets or ratings; overall, Gibson Energy has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average target price of C$31.27.
  • Shares recently traded at C$32.67, near their 12-month high of C$32.99. Gibson reported quarterly earnings of C$0.48 per share and revenue of C$4.83 billion.
  • Interested in Gibson Energy? Here are five stocks we like better.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial's price target indicates a potential upside of 10.19% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised Gibson Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$31.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of Gibson Energy stock traded up C$0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$32.67. The stock had a trading volume of 399,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.95. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$22.09 and a twelve month high of C$32.99. The stock's 50 day moving average is C$29.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.11.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.83 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 1.32%.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gibson is a leading liquids Infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products, as well as waterborne vessel loading. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside and Wink, Texas, and a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Gibson Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Gibson Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gibson Energy wasn't on the list.

While Gibson Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines